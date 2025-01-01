Grape Cuvée
aka Grape Cuvee
HybridTHC 30%CBD —
stock photo similar to Grape Cuvée
Grape Cuvée
GRV
Hybrid
Grape Cuvée potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Grape Cuvée is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Maven Genetics and made from a genetic cross of MAC1 x Granimals. This strain is straight grape syrup with looks to match, growing into vibrant, eggplant-purple buds with an overlay of milky trichomes and electric orange hairs; floral and tart notes round of the aroma and flavor. Grape Cuvée offers consumers tingly, relaxing effects with some mental silliness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Cuvée, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Grape CuvéeOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Grape Cuvée products near you
Similar to Grape Cuvée near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—