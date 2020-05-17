stock photo similar to Granimals
IndicaTHC 22%CBG 1%

Granimals

aka Garanimals

Granimals, also known as "Garanimals," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Animal Cookies. This strain produces calming and euphoric effects accompanied by a tingly, full-body high. Granimals is ideal for winding down in the evening after a long day at work. This strain features an aroma that is doughy and spicy. Growers say Granimals is camouflaged with dense purple and green trichomes that provide a silver glow to the plant. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety. Granimals has enjoyed favorable attention among the cannabis community, but it's important to point out the contraversy behind this strain. The strain name "Garanimals" is actually a trademarked brand name for a popular line of children and baby clothes. The strain names mentioned here are not associated with the brand name Garanimals or any of its brand variations. The information on this page is not intended for children, or anyone under the age of 21.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Granimals

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Granimals strain effects

Reported by 75 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Tingly

Loading...

Sleepy

Loading...

Relaxed

Granimals strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    19% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Depression
    15% of people say it helps with Depression
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Granimals products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Granimals near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Granimals strain reviews75

May 17, 2020
This Sh*t will have you stuck!
37 people found this helpful
May 27, 2020
Man do I love this strain, been smoking for about 6 years so my tolerance is at an ultimate high. This Syrian however knocks me the f**k out! If I want it to! That’s the best thing you can achieve a full body high all while remaining uplifted,active and not sleepy buuuut if you smoke it at night while relaxing you’ll pass out 😂
19 people found this helpful
July 8, 2020
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Headache
had a massive headache and this strain melted all the tension I felt in the front of my head. totally relaxing. you can definitely still function. I actually got through an entire movie without fall asleep. good stuff.
17 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight