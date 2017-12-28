ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Grape Dawg
  • Leafly flower of Grape Dawg

Hybrid

Grape Dawg

Grape Dawg

Grape Dawg is an indica-leaning hybrid created by Nebula Gardens. This grape phenotype was “mysteriously” given to Robert Meyer before circulating throughout the Pacific Northwest and is a cross between Lemon Kush and Alien Dawg. This strain’s delicious flavor is contrasted against the strain’s pungent, room filling aroma of sweet gas and citrus. Grape Dawg’s uplifting mental state coupled with nausea reduction and appetite stimulation make this an enjoyable accompaniment throughout the day, but especially before or after a meal. 

Reviews

4

Avatar for cyou450
Member since 2017
Grape Dawg from Nebula has wonderful grape flavor with the classic ‘dawg’ bud structure, I wouldn’t call this a daytime smoker but a wonderfully relaxing strain with some nice pain relief.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Okiesfinest
Member since 2018
great indica dominated hybrid, nice grape taste. nice strain if ur having a lazy day
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for pintohutch
Member since 2018
Good body buzz, not a cerebral or anxious high. Euphoric and a great night’s sleep after.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for RussianVaper
Member since 2017
Great strain all around good flavor can’t say much about the bud structure however the taste and smell , absolutely delightful
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Alien Dawg
parent
Second strain parent
Lemon Kush
parent
Strain
Grape Dawg