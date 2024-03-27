Holy smokes. Wowaza. Whoapot I’m faded. I’m glued. Chocking the chicken is going to be real nice with office playing in background. This shit is fire dawgssss. I’m baked. Stoned to bone. Glued. InDAcOUcH. Taste like a grape soda so fizzy too. Blinkahs. From Gage in Ayer Massachusetts. Simply Herb-Grape Escape cart. Great place. 420