HybridTHC 15%CBG 1%
Grape Escape
Grape Escape is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grape Stomper and Grape OG. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, creative, and happy. Grape Escape has 15% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Grape Escape, before let us know! Leave a review.
Grape Escape strain effects
Grape Escape strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 12% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Grape Escape strain reviews8
N........8
March 27, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
b........k
October 17, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
r........e
June 2, 2022
Creative
Giggly
Happy