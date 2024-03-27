stock photo similar to Grape Escape
HybridTHC 15%CBG 1%

Grape Escape

Grape Escape is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grape Stomper and Grape OG. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel giggly, creative, and happy. Grape Escape has 15% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Grape Escape, before let us know! Leave a review.

Grape Escape strain effects

Feelings

Giggly

Creative

Happy

Grape Escape strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Fatigue
    12% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Grape Escape strain reviews8

March 27, 2024
Holy smokes. Wowaza. Whoapot I’m faded. I’m glued. Chocking the chicken is going to be real nice with office playing in background. This shit is fire dawgssss. I’m baked. Stoned to bone. Glued. InDAcOUcH. Taste like a grape soda so fizzy too. Blinkahs. From Gage in Ayer Massachusetts. Simply Herb-Grape Escape cart. Great place. 420
October 17, 2023
By far one of my faves. A very giggly loose high. Great for lounging with friends, date nights, or just to unwind by yourself
June 2, 2022
Have this as a shatter and I love it. Great for daytime.
