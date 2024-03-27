Instantly one of my new favorites. Pretty loose high. I smoked this before exercising, and it was one of the best to increase focus and longevity. If a dispensary near you has this - *you need to try it.* Effects: Quick happy, almost euphoric feeling. Makes you want to be highly productive and clears your mind. Moderate level of the munches. Pros: good for stress, headaches, and stimulates appetite. Helps ease inflammatory issues such as carpal tunnel. Cons: little bit of paranoia. also, just a slight dizzy feeling, but barely noticeable. dry eyes.