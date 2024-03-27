Grape Escape reviews
Grape Escape strain effects
Grape Escape strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 12% of people say it helps with Fatigue
N........8
March 27, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Holy smokes. Wowaza. Whoapot I’m faded. I’m glued. Chocking the chicken is going to be real nice with office playing in background. This shit is fire dawgssss. I’m baked. Stoned to bone. Glued. InDAcOUcH. Taste like a grape soda so fizzy too. Blinkahs. From Gage in Ayer Massachusetts. Simply Herb-Grape Escape cart. Great place. 420
b........k
October 17, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
By far one of my faves. A very giggly loose high. Great for lounging with friends, date nights, or just to unwind by yourself
r........e
June 2, 2022
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Have this as a shatter and I love it. Great for daytime.
S........9
August 24, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Instantly one of my new favorites. Pretty loose high. I smoked this before exercising, and it was one of the best to increase focus and longevity. If a dispensary near you has this - *you need to try it.* Effects: Quick happy, almost euphoric feeling. Makes you want to be highly productive and clears your mind. Moderate level of the munches. Pros: good for stress, headaches, and stimulates appetite. Helps ease inflammatory issues such as carpal tunnel. Cons: little bit of paranoia. also, just a slight dizzy feeling, but barely noticeable. dry eyes.
t........3
May 5, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
Very relaxing, light high with extreme ability to make you giggly. It made me drowsy towards the end.
s........5
September 28, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
This strain had me faded the first couple hits. Was glued to my bed watching tv the whole day munching on snacks. Definitely a good strain for relaxing or sleep.
D........0
August 27, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dizzy
Im smoking on an aio vape from Orchard By Super Galactic/Sano Gardens and its a pretty intense high when you do a blinker. It smells and tastes just like a grape Tootsie Pop. The high is mostly in the head, behind your eyes, mashed me a little dizzy in the head vision not messed up though. Its a real good thing if you wanna zone out on something. Thought this was a Sativa for awhile.