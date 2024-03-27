Grape Escape reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grape Escape.

Grape Escape strain effects

Reported by 8 real people like you

Feelings



Giggly



Creative



Happy

Grape Escape strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Fatigue
    12% of people say it helps with Fatigue

Grape Escape reviews

March 27, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Holy smokes. Wowaza. Whoapot I’m faded. I’m glued. Chocking the chicken is going to be real nice with office playing in background. This shit is fire dawgssss. I’m baked. Stoned to bone. Glued. InDAcOUcH. Taste like a grape soda so fizzy too. Blinkahs. From Gage in Ayer Massachusetts. Simply Herb-Grape Escape cart. Great place. 420
4 people found this helpful
October 17, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
By far one of my faves. A very giggly loose high. Great for lounging with friends, date nights, or just to unwind by yourself
2 people found this helpful
June 2, 2022
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Have this as a shatter and I love it. Great for daytime.
2 people found this helpful
August 24, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Instantly one of my new favorites. Pretty loose high. I smoked this before exercising, and it was one of the best to increase focus and longevity. If a dispensary near you has this - *you need to try it.* Effects: Quick happy, almost euphoric feeling. Makes you want to be highly productive and clears your mind. Moderate level of the munches. Pros: good for stress, headaches, and stimulates appetite. Helps ease inflammatory issues such as carpal tunnel. Cons: little bit of paranoia. also, just a slight dizzy feeling, but barely noticeable. dry eyes.
1 person found this helpful
May 5, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
Very relaxing, light high with extreme ability to make you giggly. It made me drowsy towards the end.
September 28, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
This strain had me faded the first couple hits. Was glued to my bed watching tv the whole day munching on snacks. Definitely a good strain for relaxing or sleep.
August 27, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dizzy
Im smoking on an aio vape from Orchard By Super Galactic/Sano Gardens and its a pretty intense high when you do a blinker. It smells and tastes just like a grape Tootsie Pop. The high is mostly in the head, behind your eyes, mashed me a little dizzy in the head vision not messed up though. Its a real good thing if you wanna zone out on something. Thought this was a Sativa for awhile.

