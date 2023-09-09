Whoof I just got this strain and it has a very similar smell and taste profile to Kush Cookies when that's done right, which makes sense as OG Kush is a parent strain for both. It has a very unique grape/ berry sherberty smell and taste, delicious like lollies and makes you want to just eat it. After reframing from that and rolling up I am high AF. Half a joint at first and then the other half after was more than enough to make me feel like I have moved to my own little world. I hear planes but they seem distant, like as if they are on TV or some shit but they are real.. Could easily sleep but damn that would be a waste of such a nice high. Happy with this new strain