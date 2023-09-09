Grape Galena reviews
Grape Galena strain effects
Grape Galena strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
Grape Galena reviews
r........3
September 9, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I smoked flower out of a bong. Gassy, and Fruity smell. True to the name, grape is the overwhelming scent, and flavor. Very sweet berry/grape flavors make for an enjoyable smoke that sticks out; in an over saturated market. The high is heavy hitting. Both indica, and sativa qualities slowly creep up and serve a powerful psychoactive effect. Tommy Craft Cannabis 28% THC
h........4
January 25, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
My favourite strain. Smell: Smells amazing. Diesel and grape/berry smell. Hint of cream when chopped. 9.2/10 Taste: Tastes great in Mighty+ similar to the smell. Grape/berry diesel with a creamy finish. Nice in bong too. 9/10 Looks: Beautiful purple and green buds , slight frost. Great trim with medium and small nugs. 9.1/10 Effects: 26% THC. Very relaxing with euphoria and some pain relief. Not a KO but a more mellow sedation. Best as an afternoon/early evening indica. Feels like a valium. 9.3/10 Overall 9.2/10 a must try for grape and berry indica lovers.
c........s
March 10, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Had a 25% from Alma in a bong. Hits hard up front in the head like a GSC cross but much smoother with less buzz and immediately anxiolytic. Strong relaxation and heavy body effects set in quick and keep creeping. The body effects fuse with the heady high to create an insanely strong, well rounded high. The sedation continues to creep and takes over after a short while but the interesting elements of the high stay with you. Lasts ages. My tolerance is huge and this strain hits like no other. I get anxious easily from the wrong strain but definitely not Grape Galena.
w........n
Yesterday
Relaxed
Sleepy
it's ok. nothing to write home about. it's been 30 min of an entire joint and not much is happening other than a little tired
n........o
December 15, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very lovely smoke, two bowls of creamy, grapey, tasty, dank had me floating down the hallway to bed, I then put on my TV and melted into my mattress and pillows. I have pretty bad insomnia and I think I was asleep within half an hour of smoking, not many strains can do this for me so if you also have trouble getting to sleep, this is definitely worth a try👌
T........t
October 2, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Just picked up 5g‘s and tried it with my beaker and boy oh boy, flavor suits me well - fresh berry like taste with a hint of gas - it’s a cross between OG Kush, Lost Sailor und Platinum Kush btw🔥 Give it a try!
a........0
December 1, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Whoof I just got this strain and it has a very similar smell and taste profile to Kush Cookies when that's done right, which makes sense as OG Kush is a parent strain for both. It has a very unique grape/ berry sherberty smell and taste, delicious like lollies and makes you want to just eat it. After reframing from that and rolling up I am high AF. Half a joint at first and then the other half after was more than enough to make me feel like I have moved to my own little world. I hear planes but they seem distant, like as if they are on TV or some shit but they are real.. Could easily sleep but damn that would be a waste of such a nice high. Happy with this new strain