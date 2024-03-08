Grape Gary reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grape Gary.
Grape Gary strain effects
Grape Gary strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
6........x
March 8, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Bud is a light green with a lot of frost on it, smell is grape with hits of pine and gas. The break down is very sticky and the resin stays on the fingers. (Best to break down with grinder). The roll up is nice with the flower compacting evenly through the papers. The inhale is sweet and gassy, the exhale is just as satisfying as the inhale with the sweet notes of grape and the gassy finish. The ash is white and the burn is clean. Recommend 8.9/10 effects includ: happy, energetic, talkative and relaxed. (Great for starting off the day or heading to the gym)
d........3
August 27, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
Very well rounded smoke, smells and tastes amazing.. I would describe it as sweet and gassy. Expect to be relaxed, yet uplifted and alert. Pairs very well with some black tea as a pick-me-up, just don't do it on an empty stomach lol. Recommended.
m........2
July 24, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
Excellent smoke and it was cured to perfection! Easy to break up by hand then to burn straight and slow when rolled up. Totally awake/gotta move functional head buzz. Smooth smoke but definitely a strong one! Highly recommend. It does have a string nose for those trying to be discreet.
R........1
February 25, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
🔥 Grape Gary relaxed stoner bud for sure 10
o........n
September 10, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
smokes great. nice grape flavor, well balanced smoke very tasty