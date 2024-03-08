Bud is a light green with a lot of frost on it, smell is grape with hits of pine and gas. The break down is very sticky and the resin stays on the fingers. (Best to break down with grinder). The roll up is nice with the flower compacting evenly through the papers. The inhale is sweet and gassy, the exhale is just as satisfying as the inhale with the sweet notes of grape and the gassy finish. The ash is white and the burn is clean. Recommend 8.9/10 effects includ: happy, energetic, talkative and relaxed. (Great for starting off the day or heading to the gym)