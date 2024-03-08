stock photo similar to Grape Gary
Grape Gary
Grape Gary is a hybrid weed strain bred by Exotic Genetix and appears as part of their Grape Jubilee release series (Jan 2024). Grape Gary is a potent cross of Gary Payton and Grape Jubilee. We are still learning about Grape Gary's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Gary, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Grape Gary strain effects
Grape Gary strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Grape Gary strain reviews5
6........x
March 8, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
d........3
August 27, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
m........2
July 24, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Talkative