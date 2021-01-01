Loading…

Grape Gas #7

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
THC 19%CBD
Dominant Terpene: Limonene
Uplifted
Focused
Creative
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 6 reviews

Grape Gas #7 is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Grape Gas #7. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Grape Gas #7 effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

4 people reported 18 effects
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Talkative
25% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
Headaches
25% of people say it helps with headaches
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Bipolar disorder
25% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder

Grape Gas #7 reviews6

