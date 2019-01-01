Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Crossing classics Grapefruit and BC God Bud, The Bank Cannabis Genetics creates Grape God Bud. This award-winning strain is celebrated for its medicinal qualities, bag appeal, and smell. Grape God Bud offers a sweet pungent grapefruit aroma and has a light lemony green color. The Grapefruit genetics tone down the notoriously potent God Bud, making this strain a bit more functional while still helping you to wind down at the end of the day.