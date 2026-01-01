Grape Gossip
Grape Gossip is an indica-dominant hybrid from Codes, bred from Purple Punch × Original Z. This flavorful strain delivers a juicy grape and sweet berry aroma with earthy, pine, and peppery undertones that make every inhale inviting. The effects begin with a happy, sociable uplift that eases into warm, relaxed body calm — perfect for unwinding after a long day or enjoying mellow social moments with friends. With its rich flavor and approachable experience, Grape Gossip is a go-to for fans of fruit-forward, balanced indica hybrids. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.
