Grape Guava reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grape Guava.
Grape Guava strain effects
Grape Guava strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Pain
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
n........s
January 26, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Ideal for a daytime user who doesn’t like the limonene heavy strains. This strain kept me alert and awake all day & night; no anxiety at all. Never got foggy or cloudy-minded
b........0
August 2, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
This strain is dynamite, it’s a little bit of a creeper & it burns excellent you get 3-5 hits off a hitter, I’ve smoked 30+ years & this stuff is worth the buy also a plus the high seems to linger on longer than other strains I’ve had lately. The Botanist cultivator has really impressed me with there strains. They’re like Verano was in the beginning before the mood. Excellent product they’re producing.
A........y
June 25, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
First off the scent is very unique and has sweet gassy smell. I got mine from Major Bloom. On there they say it’s a cross with Grape tallyman and strawberry guava. TAC:32%. Lightheaded high, very chill earthy aroma.
S........8
March 18, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Make me feel the hit at once. Feeling relaxed and then after effects energetic.
t........y
August 20, 2024
Get the strain infused in and pre roll and then wrap it in a hemp wrap!
d........6
November 4, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
Made me hungry and anxious. Had a good workout though!