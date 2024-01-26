This strain is dynamite, it’s a little bit of a creeper & it burns excellent you get 3-5 hits off a hitter, I’ve smoked 30+ years & this stuff is worth the buy also a plus the high seems to linger on longer than other strains I’ve had lately. The Botanist cultivator has really impressed me with there strains. They’re like Verano was in the beginning before the mood. Excellent product they’re producing.