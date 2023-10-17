Grape Gushers reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grape Gushers.
Grape Gushers strain effects
Grape Gushers strain flavors
Grape Gushers strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
f........8
October 17, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
My batch was missing purple.more like purple tint in patches small patches.but it had taste on 10/10 . the look was 8/10 bc lake of purple but the high was 10/10.all around 8.7 👍 oh it smell just like grape gushers candy the grape ones highly recommend
s........4
November 21, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Having a wide range of choices I continue to go back to this strain (smoke medically for anxiety/pain). If you enjoy a relaxing stress reliever, look no further. Only smoke during the day if you need to chill out because this one will eventually put you down for a nap or bed time. I even find myself mixing this one with a more even or sat leaning hybrid just so I can get the effects of this incredible strain. One of my GOAT strains no question.
W........7
September 13, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
Great taste with a very uplifting energetic vibe. Big dense buds.
a........6
November 12, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
Talkative
Just smoked a bit less then a gram of this, I’m very impressed 😂 bud smelt way nice and I got it for cheap. When I look at my keyboard it’s moving so clearly it’s good bud, not the best I’ve had but it’s up there, tastes insanely good and smells good too. Definitely recommend
e........s
April 17, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Purple almost black. Amber hairs. Sativa effects. This strain is a powerful sativa. Super frosty, it looks like it's speed in sugar. Dense buds. Smells and tastes 10/10! I'm glad I got this strain!
f........7
October 6, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Another banger of a strain, the taste is few and far in between with a real nice grape skunky taste nice and sweet and gassy. This strain is ideal for coming home and relaxing after a long day of work our it can be used as a nice chill out for break at work so all and all this is one of my favorites for sure A+++
j........0
October 25, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Happy
I absolutely love it….it keeps me calm and helps w my gastroperisis pains
b........9
August 2, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I normally have negative thought but this makes me so happy it’s hybrid and I would say that’s true your tired and energetic and ready to take on the day perfect strain for me