Having a wide range of choices I continue to go back to this strain (smoke medically for anxiety/pain). If you enjoy a relaxing stress reliever, look no further. Only smoke during the day if you need to chill out because this one will eventually put you down for a nap or bed time. I even find myself mixing this one with a more even or sat leaning hybrid just so I can get the effects of this incredible strain. One of my GOAT strains no question.