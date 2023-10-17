stock photo similar to Grape Gushers
Grape Gushers
Grape Gushers is a hybrid cannabis bred by High Grade Farms and made from crossing GMO x Gelato. Grape Gushers gets its name from its strong grape aroma, paired with a creamy mouthfeel and gassy berry notes. It has big blocky buds in deep purple, coated in milky trichomes, green highlights and amber hairs. Grape Gushers has an immediate relaxed and euphoric effect. It won the Gold Indoor and Best in California Co-Dominant Terpene categories for its abundance of myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene at the 2023 California State Fair Cannabis Awards. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Gushers, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Grape Gushers strain effects
Grape Gushers strain flavors
Grape Gushers strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
Grape Gushers strain reviews13
f........8
October 17, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
s........4
November 21, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
W........7
September 13, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Talkative