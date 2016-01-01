ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Grape Inferno
  4. Reviews

Grape Inferno reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grape Inferno.

Reviews

29

Avatar for shoreyourtyler
Member since 2019
my new favorite indica. the grape taste and heavy body effects are incredible
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for scolionoyoudidnt
Member since 2016
Makes me feel so happy and cheerful! I love it. Not a ton of dry mouth either.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for The420Wolf420
Member since 2018
I have an anxiety disorder from a pulmonary embolism and this is one of the strains I can smoke.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for Flying_High_Again18
Member since 2019
I love this strain. One of the best I've ever had. It's a creeper so go easy. Perfect for a relaxing night in the recliner watching tv or listening to music chillin with friends.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Grape InfernoUser uploaded image of Grape InfernoUser uploaded image of Grape Inferno
Avatar for MD_Tron
Member since 2019
Felt all my good memories and feelings from movies and just life flood over me. feels like I stepped out of time and can enjoy life, changed my perspective. super chill high, id recommend smoking some 8 Ball and then Finish off with Grape Inferno!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for Dustoff8
Member since 2018
Super pain relief! Perfect relaxation quotient for folks suffering from PTSD, A real winner! O paranoia, great grape and hash flavor
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for missbaltimore
Member since 2018
Dark green with hints of purple and many orange hairs. Dense buds with a good texture. Hits smooth, without much coughing. It has a fruity aftertaste. I like it but I probably wouldn’t go out of my way to get it again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Dank Sinatra old red eyes
Member since 2018
Amazing indica dense indica nugs insane grape skunk smell and taste will knock you out pain has no chance if 20 thc or more don't hesitate get it dank you very much
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy