Felt all my good memories and feelings from movies and just life flood over me. feels like I stepped out of time and can enjoy life, changed my perspective. super chill high, id recommend smoking some 8 Ball and then Finish off with Grape Inferno!
Dark green with hints of purple and many orange hairs. Dense buds with a good texture. Hits smooth, without much coughing. It has a fruity aftertaste. I like it but I probably wouldn’t go out of my way to get it again.