Indica

Grape Inferno is a 70/30 indica-dominant strain bred by NorStar Genetics and propagated by Subcool's The Dank. A cross between Nepali OG and Querkle, Grape Inferno inherits a dense bud structure and a sweet grape aroma from which this strain gets its name. With flavorful undertones of hash and berries, Grape Inferno delivers a meditative and calming high that lets the body relax while the mind wanders. Its buds bloom in a colorful show of lavender, pink, red, and green.

Avatar for redtide420
Member since 2015
These are dense buds covered with an insane amount of trichomes. The nepali og gives a nice hashy flavor and adds a more euphoric, cerebral high than the querkle alone. She is easy to grow and trains well in small spaces. Overall, a delicious cross between an og and purps that packs a punch.
CreativeEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for SoCalGreenLiving
Member since 2016
Super mellow and euphoric with deep thoughs. It can be a heavey hitter couch lock type lay you down to sleep give you dreams kind of high if you smoke enough bowls. The taste on inhale is a grape explosion and on exhale hashey and earthy. One of my all time favorites!
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for CamSiebenmark93
Member since 2015
Definitely a good body/head high before bed. I could taste the berry/grape flavor instantly.
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for BlackjackScout2
Member since 2016
Helps with chronic pain and the anxiety and the insomnia that goes with it. Very good!
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for BigBowls
Member since 2015
Put to rest.
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Querkle
Photos

User uploaded image of Grape InfernoUser uploaded image of Grape InfernoUser uploaded image of Grape Inferno
