Grape Juice RSO by Vivid knocks me FLAT on my back. I was treated for breast cancer a couple years ago which left me in early menopause, which, I assure you sucks worse than cycling normally. I also have phantom limb pain from my mastectomy. The first time I tried Grape juice it knocked me flat out and quickly. Have to be very careful with small doses of this stuff because I have greened out a couple of times and was super paranoid, however when I take a smaller than normal dose, I feel ultra relaxed, happy, and even a tiny bit aroused. Win!