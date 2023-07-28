Grape Juice reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grape Juice.
Grape Juice strain effects
Grape Juice strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Migraines
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Inflammation
Grape Juice reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
t........e
July 28, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Sleepy
Dry mouth
Grape Juice RSO by Vivid knocks me FLAT on my back. I was treated for breast cancer a couple years ago which left me in early menopause, which, I assure you sucks worse than cycling normally. I also have phantom limb pain from my mastectomy. The first time I tried Grape juice it knocked me flat out and quickly. Have to be very careful with small doses of this stuff because I have greened out a couple of times and was super paranoid, however when I take a smaller than normal dose, I feel ultra relaxed, happy, and even a tiny bit aroused. Win!
s........9
August 3, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Okaiii, so I had the pleasure of cultivating this strain and I was impressed by the ease of growing it. Very easy imo. Does well with LST. She’s just as beautiful to smoke as she was to grow. Very smooth, tingly and awesome euphoria washes over my body. I’m actually smoking her while writing this and I’m digging it. I normally don’t write reviews but she deserves the credit and I’m feeling good enough to review y’all. Nameste, my good peoples.
c........s
November 9, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
this gives me a meta high—i get super aware that tv shows are on sets and start thinkin about how the economy is just a game. makes me go “nothing matters so let’s just play”
s........e
February 24, 2024
Aroused
Relaxed
High body clear minds so sleepy!
k........6
June 13, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
very strong..It will have your whole body relaxed from head to toe
s........1
April 6, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Dizzy
Helps with pain alot and appetite. I have multiple spinal fusions and seizure condition so this is one of my go to strains