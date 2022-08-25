Grape Lime Ricky reviews
24% of people say it helps with Pain
16% of people say it helps with Stress
12% of people say it helps with Depression
t........0
August 25, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
One of my all time favorites hands down! Great taste and great head high with a sense of relief after that first hit. Makes me mellow very calming . Great for pain and spasms. Love this strain! I’d love to see it available more
c........k
May 15, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
I'm.not sure why this strain isn't rated higher...the batch I got from dispensery was rated at 24%thc and the flavor is absolutely next level heavy Citrus on the inhale and Grape candy on the exhale. I think like most TGA SUBCOOL strains you need to phenotype hunt to find the most perfect plant but as most of their strains are F1 hybrids. But this stuff I was able to.pick up is absolutely TOP SHELF cannabis and I'm an extreme pot snob. Would absolutely buy again if they have any left next time I need meds. Actually a very, very good strain for insomnia, nausea and pain relief!
B........s
December 13, 2022
Aroused
Relaxed
Tingly
The last time I got this aroused off of a strain was when I smoked AK-47. This one is even better.
t........e
August 6, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Excellent strain for the evening after a hard days work. Thanks really great bought some in Ohio. On a scale of 1 to 10 we write this screen as an eight 🔥
S........t
March 14, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I have a fairly high tolerance (daily smoker) and this shit got me good! I’m smoking flower from SunMed (22%-27%) that I got at Gold Leaf in Annapolis. It doesn’t knock me out like most indicas do and it does give me a decent head-high along with a great body high. I highly recommend it!
p........p
November 23, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Really good vape The taste was amazing Got this grow from Hillfire Cannabis Really good WV grown bud.
b........5
April 5, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
Medical T-31% CTPharma. Only one joint so far. I have about 6.6 grams left to smoke. The flavor is great, heavy Grape, and citrus fills in nicely. This was easy on the lungs. I was able to get through the whole joint. Normally, I can only get halfway and will have to put it out 1/2 way through, due to coughing. Very enjoyable!
R........g
November 1, 2021
Relaxed
Lemon taste that never gets old. This is currently my favorite nighttime concentrate from MPX - live resin sugar which I consume through a dab rig. Calms my muscles and mind and let’s me completely unwind on the couch. I only consume the highest THC concentrates and consider myself to be a heavy hitter. This is my go-to indica now