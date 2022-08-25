I'm.not sure why this strain isn't rated higher...the batch I got from dispensery was rated at 24%thc and the flavor is absolutely next level heavy Citrus on the inhale and Grape candy on the exhale. I think like most TGA SUBCOOL strains you need to phenotype hunt to find the most perfect plant but as most of their strains are F1 hybrids. But this stuff I was able to.pick up is absolutely TOP SHELF cannabis and I'm an extreme pot snob. Would absolutely buy again if they have any left next time I need meds. Actually a very, very good strain for insomnia, nausea and pain relief!

3 people found this helpful helpful report