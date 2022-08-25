Grape Lime Ricky
aka GLR
Grape Lime Ricky effects are mostly calming.
Grape Lime Ricky potency is lower THC than average.
Grape Lime Ricky, also known as "GLR," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Urkle with Jack the Ripper. This strain produces relaxing effects that make you feel peaceful, calm, and locked to the sofa. Grape Lime Rickey features tart and tangy citrus flavors with sugary sweet undertones. Medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and chronic pain. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Grape Lime Ricky strain effects
Grape Lime Ricky strain helps with
- 24% of people say it helps with Pain
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Growers say this strain flowers into dense purple buds and has an average flowering time of 60 days. Grape Lime Ricky was originally bred by SubCool.