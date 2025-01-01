Grape Limes is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie Bx and Key Lime Pie. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica.Grape Limes typically features a THC content ranging from 18% to 22%, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Grape Limes features the terpene limonene, contributing to its uplifting and citrusy aroma. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Limes, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







