Grape MAC is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between MAC and Grape Ape. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Grape MAC is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Grape MAC typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Grape MAC’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape MAC, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







