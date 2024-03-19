Grape Marmalade
Grape Marmalade effects are mostly calming.
Grape Marmalade potency is higher THC than average.
Grape Marmalade is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from an unknown cross of Grape Pie. This strain produces a relaxing body high that is enjoyable but not overwhelming. Some consumers have reported feeling a tingling sensation when smoking Grape Marmalade. This strain features a tasty flavor profile that has been described as fruity. Medical marijuana patients choose Grape Marmalade to help relieve symptoms associated with stress and pain. This strain was originally bred by In House Genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Grape Marmalade before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Grape Marmalade strain effects
Grape Marmalade strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Pain
- 62% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
