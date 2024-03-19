Grape Marmalade reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grape Marmalade.
Grape Marmalade strain effects
Grape Marmalade strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Pain
- 62% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Grape Marmalade reviews
a........e
March 19, 2024
Aroused
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
Helped: Ease muscle tension Uplifts my mood-stress I take this right before I go to bed and it helps me sleep through the night. It makes sex even better because of the tingling sensation. I use a Storz-Bickel dry vaporizer so you can taste the terpenes. One person can have a completely different effect than the other. I suggest smelling weed before you use it. If it smells good, so good that it makes your eyes roll back into your head than use it. Use flower not concentrates. The effects are so much better with flower. If it stinks don’t use it. So many times I have purchase strains based on other’s reviews and have been disappointed. You know what smell you like so if you can the budtender can squeeze a one gram baggy (if it’s not completely seal) at your nose and let your olfactory tell you if you need it.
K........6
August 3, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
All the grapes give me an amazing body high!!! An indica that won't put you in bed. Good smoke then meditation 🧘♀️ 😌
C........2
December 13, 2021
I’ve not had the pleasure of it alone, but the cross with my go to Runtz.to make Platinum Grape Runtz is so relaxing and not to overpowering even for me who is typically sensitive to the anxiety THC can bring I feel great!
h........m
March 27, 2024
Giggly
Hungry
Uplifted
Delicious grapey flavors with a subtle sour taste reminiscent of grape nerds. Great body high without the indica sleepiness.
A........0
December 15, 2021
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
Good Grape 🍇!!! Smoked 2 dabs of GM and the grape taste comes through. Coughed a few times, now head tingling, relaxing buzz. Gonna bake right into this chair and watch Netflix. Definitely recommend Binske GM Sugar. 82% THC content.
b........s
July 1, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
gf’s first time smoking weed for her menstrual pain. she’s usually on the bathroom floor the whole time. this strain was incredibly helpful for her cramps. it took away a lot of the pain and made it bearable, which is great. helped her drift off to sleep too which she really needed.
L........n
September 11, 2021
great body high. Definitely helps with pain. a great Hybrid India for sure!
t........d
June 16, 2021
Delicious, beautiful and inspiring, it's even inspired me to write my first leafly review. ❤️