Helped: Ease muscle tension Uplifts my mood-stress I take this right before I go to bed and it helps me sleep through the night. It makes sex even better because of the tingling sensation. I use a Storz-Bickel dry vaporizer so you can taste the terpenes. One person can have a completely different effect than the other. I suggest smelling weed before you use it. If it smells good, so good that it makes your eyes roll back into your head than use it. Use flower not concentrates. The effects are so much better with flower. If it stinks don’t use it. So many times I have purchase strains based on other’s reviews and have been disappointed. You know what smell you like so if you can the budtender can squeeze a one gram baggy (if it’s not completely seal) at your nose and let your olfactory tell you if you need it.

