Hybrid

Grape Mint

Grape Mint is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Big Grape and Thin Mint. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Grape Mint is 20.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cultivate, the average price of Grape Mint typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Grape Mint’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Mint, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Grape Mint strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Sleepy

Grape Mint strain reviews

Today
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
It’s got a very chill vibe, but watch out it will make ya fall asleep if your mind is t stimulated enough. At least that happened to me.
September 12, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
very smooth hitting and calming
Read all reviews

Grape Mint strain genetics

Strain parent
Tm
Thin Mint
parent
Grape Mint
GM
Grape Mint