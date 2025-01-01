Grape Pancakes is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Happy Dreams Genetics made from a genetic cross of Modified Grapes x (London Pound Cake 75 x Kush Mints 11). This mix of fruity and confection strain creates a palate of sweet grapes and mint, with multicolored buds. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Pancakes, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.