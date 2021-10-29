Got an eight of this from Sky High Gardens and this ish is sticky as all getout. like I could take the paper off the joint and it would hold its shape like play-doh. Smokes smooth with a nice semi-sweet taste, subtle and natural with earthy tones. It pretty much tastes like weed. I'm always a fan of grape flavors, so this is good for me. I had a joint of this on the roof of my apartment complex and decided to sunbathe. The feeling of sunlight on my skin and a cool breeze washing over it was out of this world. Good shit.