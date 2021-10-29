Grape Runtz reviews
Grape Runtz strain effects
Grape Runtz strain helps with
- 18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Pain
R........2
October 29, 2021
Relaxed
Sleepy
Love the terpene profile! Illicit brand has a delicious terp profile leading to a delicious exhale. And although all we could buy were premium popcorn, the little buds were so soft it felt like cotton candy. as far as effects, I'm pretty tolerant and this helps my pain, nausea, and just over all mood.
m........j
February 15, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
I picked up an eight from Illicit and couldn’t wait to see if it was as good as I’ve heard it was. I filled my pipe up and took 4 hits and after the second hit I was feeling it hitting me. Hell of a head and body high. Started helping my back in about 30 minutes. I would recommend this for anyone with chronic pain, this is 🔥🔥
q........2
November 25, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
First smoked, very calming. Definitely an indica dominant or indica type strain because, they strain gives you a very laid back feeling. I like the smell, you can smell the hint of grape, sweet
C........2
July 21, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This WEST(Dante Wests) iLLicits exotic strain has 9.88%thc BUT 141 mg of the best Terps! And a huge amount of CBD CBN CBG so you experience the talked about “Entourage Effect “ it’s so therapeutic I definitely recommend my KC girls and boys give this version of grape Runtz a shot. It’s totally different. Like a warm blanket 💯
e........g
July 1, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Got an eight of this from Sky High Gardens and this ish is sticky as all getout. like I could take the paper off the joint and it would hold its shape like play-doh. Smokes smooth with a nice semi-sweet taste, subtle and natural with earthy tones. It pretty much tastes like weed. I'm always a fan of grape flavors, so this is good for me. I had a joint of this on the roof of my apartment complex and decided to sunbathe. The feeling of sunlight on my skin and a cool breeze washing over it was out of this world. Good shit.
i........o
April 23, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Rolled a hemp leaf blunt to try this strain out and to be honest, it tasted beautiful. It definitely has that grape taste but also a funk to it. I was having tension headaches all day and this got rid of them with ease. It's a nice chill high that you can still focus on and study to. 10/10 recommend
b........n
January 23, 2023
Euphoric
Wow! The flower I smoked was dark purple and sparkly. It wasn’t an Illicit strain, but rather a Sticky Puss strain out of Humboldt. Grapey and gassy.
c........5
January 11, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
If you like grape swishers, this is exactly what this smells like. This is definitely one of the top 5 grape 🍇 strains I’ve had in a long time. The buds are on the softer side but still nice sized and dense, with beautiful hues of olive with black and purple speckles. The high is very heavy on the eyes after consuming and pain melts away! I’m thoroughly impressed with this cultivar and give it 5 stars indefinitely!!!