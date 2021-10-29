stock photo similar to Grape Runtz
HybridTHC 26%CBG 1%

Grape Runtz

aka Grape Runts

Grape Runtz, also known as “Grape Runts,” is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a cross of Zkittles, Gelato, Grape Ape, and OG Kush. The effects of Grape Runtz are reported to be more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel hungry, sleepy, and giggly. Consumers find this strain ideal for late afternoon or evening enjoyment. The flavor of Grape Runtz is grape forward, pungent, and peppery. When smoked in large doses, this strain may cause some consumers to experience dry mouth, so it’s important to hydrate when smoking this strain. Grape Runtz is believed to be 20-23% THC and is most commonly found in flower form. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.

Grape Runtz strain effects

36 real people

Feelings

Hungry

Relaxed

Giggly

Grape Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    15% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Pain
    12% of people say it helps with Pain
Grape Runtz strain reviews36

October 29, 2021
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Love the terpene profile! Illicit brand has a delicious terp profile leading to a delicious exhale. And although all we could buy were premium popcorn, the little buds were so soft it felt like cotton candy. as far as effects, I'm pretty tolerant and this helps my pain, nausea, and just over all mood.
19 people found this helpful
February 15, 2022
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
I picked up an eight from Illicit and couldn’t wait to see if it was as good as I’ve heard it was. I filled my pipe up and took 4 hits and after the second hit I was feeling it hitting me. Hell of a head and body high. Started helping my back in about 30 minutes. I would recommend this for anyone with chronic pain, this is 🔥🔥
17 people found this helpful
November 25, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
First smoked, very calming. Definitely an indica dominant or indica type strain because, they strain gives you a very laid back feeling. I like the smell, you can smell the hint of grape, sweet
10 people found this helpful
