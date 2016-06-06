ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Grape Skunk reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grape Skunk.

Reviews

40

Avatar for fryguy790
Member since 2014
Good tasty buds that couch locked me
Avatar for Christampee
Member since 2018
A favorite strain. Awesome high, very relaxed.
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for mellomadi
Member since 2017
Calming high that doesn’t put you to bed. 💜
Relaxed
Avatar for Famousnero58
Member since 2017
absolutely beautiful nug, nice relaxing high and one if my favorite indicas.
Avatar for FlyingV66
Member since 2017
Here's an Indica that produces a very calming effect while not getting me overly sleepy. The high went to my head instantly and morphed into perfect mind/body relaxation. The effects on the mind were mild and let me keep focus and kept me quite calm, happy and euphoric. Sedative-like qualities we...
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for joshduniok
Member since 2017
I had a headache now I dont lol got some shatter of this strain awesome batch had 25mg/g of myrcene which is alot lol very good heavy indica and relaxing
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for jimmyinspazzz
Member since 2017
Sweet &amp; sleepy with the first toke spreading over body like a warm blanket &amp; each puff thereafter tucking that cozy blankie even snugger. The effects of this strain are very pronounced indica qualities with a very strong body high that starts tugging on the eyelids right away. Not a huge fan...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
