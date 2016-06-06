Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Here's an Indica that produces a very calming effect while not getting me overly sleepy. The high went to my head instantly and morphed into perfect mind/body relaxation. The effects on the mind were mild and let me keep focus and kept me quite calm, happy and euphoric. Sedative-like qualities we...
Sweet & sleepy with the first toke spreading over body like a warm blanket & each puff thereafter tucking that cozy blankie even snugger. The effects of this strain are very pronounced indica qualities with a very strong body high that starts tugging on the eyelids right away. Not a huge fan...
Sweet & sleepy with the first toke spreading over body like a warm blanket & each puff thereafter tucking that cozy blankie even snugger. The effects of this strain are very pronounced indica qualities with a very strong body high that starts tugging on the eyelids right away.
Not a huge f...