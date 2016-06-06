ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Grape Skunk

This indica-dominant strain is a fruity cross of three strains: Grapefruit, Super Skunk, and Blueberry. Grape Skunk has a strong odor that is mostly berries with some skunky earthiness underneath. While growing, Grape Skunk plants have typically indica characteristics, remaining short and bushy and flowering quickly at 7 to 8 weeks. Buds are dense and will release a feeling of allover calm for patients. Plants can be grown both indoors and outdoors and may have some electric blue coloring depending on environment.

Avatar for kibbs13
Member since 2012
The phenotype I had brought out the pure afghani indica genes buried in the heritage of parents blueberry and grapefruit which are both far more sativa dominant compared to this phenotype. The buds were mostly green with very obvious patches of purple. The bud shares the skunky grape smell and taste...
EuphoricHappySleepyTingly
Avatar for FlyingV66
Member since 2017
Here's an Indica that produces a very calming effect while not getting me overly sleepy. The high went to my head instantly and morphed into perfect mind/body relaxation. The effects on the mind were mild and let me keep focus and kept me quite calm, happy and euphoric. Sedative-like qualities we...
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for stm33
Member since 2014
I really like this Indica. It's helped my sleeping disorder greatly and it's helped the pain I have in my feet and joints from sports and ballet. I highly recommend it to anyone who has trouble sleeping, or who has any sort of chronic pain. The only downside was that I needed to smoke quite a bit be...
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Ryno602
Member since 2013
Earthy smell along with a real grape after scent not artificial. Tasted amazing and its a heavy indica I was couch sitting.
EuphoricHappySleepy
Avatar for joshduniok
Member since 2017
I had a headache now I dont lol got some shatter of this strain awesome batch had 25mg/g of myrcene which is alot lol very good heavy indica and relaxing
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Grapefruit
parent
Second strain parent
Super Skunk
parent
Strain
Grape Skunk

