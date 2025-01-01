Grape Styx is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pyxy Styx and Grape Pie Bx. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Grape Styx typically features a THC content ranging from 15% to 20%, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, it features myrcene as the dominant terpene. We are still learning about Grape Styxs effects, flavors, and medical uses. If youve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Styx, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights will contribute to our understanding of this strain.







