Grape Valley Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grape Valley Kush.

Reviews

39

Avatar for Nodscene
Member since 2019
Dank basement grapes.
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for oldsmoky
Member since 2017
cant find enough stars to mark lol, love it, I'm a land race kinda smoker so taking SFV Kush and Grape Kush and Voila a work of art.
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Lw1234
Member since 2019
Bomb as fuck
feelings
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for IrieCatFm
Member since 2019
Shango clerk's suggestion was spot on, description above as well!
feelings
Avatar for Mr420inLV
Member since 2019
WOW , great smoke from Shango at 30%
feelings
Avatar for Afroitguy
Member since 2018
this was a budtender pick as a grandaddy purple concentrate replacement. worked magic on my muscles and jitters were gone. relaxed would be an understatement. vaping at low temp was like sleeping on a trampoline with a bunch of hair trigger tickle me elmos. medium temp and it felt like my hands were...
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHungry
Avatar for Nittanykid
Member since 2019
This strain is definitely not for beginners. As a seasoned veteran, even I was surprised by just how powerful this bud is. Picked up and eighth of it from Moxie. Hit fast and hard, gripping me in a full body buzz and hazy rush to the dome. After an initial wave of paranoia, I was able to relax and l...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for CocoaKitten12
Member since 2018
I thought this was going to be a good one. Initially I felt very calm and FOCUSED. Very focused. But then the high morphed into a lot of paranoia and difficulty sleeping. Labeled as an indica, but for me operated like a Sativa. Way too much of a cerebral effect and not enough of a body high. I...
feelings
Focused