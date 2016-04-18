We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
this was a budtender pick as a grandaddy purple concentrate replacement. worked magic on my muscles and jitters were gone. relaxed would be an understatement. vaping at low temp was like sleeping on a trampoline with a bunch of hair trigger tickle me elmos. medium temp and it felt like my hands were...
This strain is definitely not for beginners. As a seasoned veteran, even I was surprised by just how powerful this bud is. Picked up and eighth of it from Moxie. Hit fast and hard, gripping me in a full body buzz and hazy rush to the dome. After an initial wave of paranoia, I was able to relax and l...
I thought this was going to be a good one. Initially I felt very calm and FOCUSED. Very focused. But then the high morphed into a lot of paranoia and difficulty sleeping.
Labeled as an indica, but for me operated like a Sativa. Way too much of a cerebral effect and not enough of a body high.
I...