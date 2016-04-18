Grape Valley Kush is an indica-dominant cross of SFV OG and Grape Kush bred by Moxie Seeds. The earthy aroma of this strain mixes with flavors of pine and sweet citrus to bring on full-bodied relaxation with a hint of social energy that makes this strain good for relaxing with friends in your down time.
