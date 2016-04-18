ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Grape Valley Kush
Indica

4.8 42 reviews

Grape Valley Kush

aka GVK

Grape Valley Kush

Grape Valley Kush is an indica-dominant cross of SFV OG and Grape Kush bred by Moxie Seeds. The earthy aroma of this strain mixes with flavors of pine and sweet citrus to bring on full-bodied relaxation with a hint of social energy that makes this strain good for relaxing with friends in your down time.

Avatar for JohnnyBear420
Member since 2015
I picked up this strain over at Shango Las Vegas, the only Dispensary in town to have it at the moment. The cultivators knew exactly what they were doing with this one. Dark green and purple buds that were covered in trichomes, literally looks as though they rolled it in sugar! Fruity aroma in the f...
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ScottishToker
Member since 2015
This strain is super dank and tasty , when I opened the bag it smelled like the classic kushy smell with a hint of berries , super good euphoric high , very stress free and it gave m my friends the giggle effect , 5/5
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for CDE93
Member since 2016
Just picked up a batch testing at 32.7% THC from Medizin in Las Vegas (flower made by Shango) and lemme say this is some powerful shit. STRONG INDICA!!!. Purple accents throughout all the buds and dusted with hefty amounts of trichomes, which is exactly what I wanted. This is perfect for us with hig...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for wizchiefa23
Member since 2015
this herb Is outstanding, nice high equipped with relaxation and a hazy had feeling. definitely puts you in euphoria
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for shawnc73
Member since 2017
I'm really astonished that there are so few reviews for this strain. Grape Valley Kush is truly AMAZING!!! It's my absolute favorite strain! Pain, anxiety, depression, insomnia, nausea do not exist in Grape Valley. The way this strain makes your body, mind, and soul feel are mind blowing! I could st...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Grape Kush
SFV OG
Grape Valley Kush

