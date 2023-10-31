Grape Z reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grape Z.
Grape Z strain effects
Grape Z strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Grape Z reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
f........i
October 31, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Great strain, no idea why not more people know of it!! This one really seeps into my head while also relaxing all of my muscles at the same time. It sets in quick but calmly after a couple hits and is perfect for sleep/the very end of the day but not really for social use. Highly recommend if you’re anxious or have insomnia, as a night owl I personally love this strain for getting me to bed on time before I need to get up early for work
b........d
June 8, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Beautiful purple, green, frosty buds. Super stoney. Great for relaxing, pain and stress.
r........4
Today
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Love it! Especially paired with planet of the grapes strain for pain and inflammation