Great strain, no idea why not more people know of it!! This one really seeps into my head while also relaxing all of my muscles at the same time. It sets in quick but calmly after a couple hits and is perfect for sleep/the very end of the day but not really for social use. Highly recommend if you’re anxious or have insomnia, as a night owl I personally love this strain for getting me to bed on time before I need to get up early for work