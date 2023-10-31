Grape Z
Grape Z is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Ape and Grapefruit. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Grape Z is a deliciously purple strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with fruity flavor. This strain is bred by Apothecary Genetics and marketed under an infringing candy name, and has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Grow West in Maryland. Grape Z is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Z effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Z when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and pain. Grape Z features flavors like grape, banana, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Grape Z typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Grape Z is a great strain for unwinding at the end of the day, or enjoying a cozy night in with some snacks and a movie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Z, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Grape-Z is a different strain from Terphgoz and is Grapes & Cream x The Original Z.
Grape Z strain effects
Grape Z strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
