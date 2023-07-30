Grapes Of Wrath reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grapes Of Wrath.
Grapes Of Wrath strain effects
Grapes Of Wrath strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
b........t
July 30, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
My new favorite you definitely feel more of the indica but also like a little bit of sativa I feel like on a whole different planet this is straight gas.
c........2
September 2, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
Solid. Easy to smoke and great flavor. Gets u where u wanna be. Stronger “punch” compared to other strains.
l........o
October 3, 2023
Hungry
Sleepy
hungry and super tired and lazy so definitely a strain for night time