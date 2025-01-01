Grapple Pie
Grapple Pie is a hybrid strain bred by Compound Genetics and made from a genetic cross of Apple Fritter x Grape Gasoline. This is a soothing nightcap of a strain, with tingling and happy effects that ease the consumer into the night; it may help with minor aches and stress. Grapple Pie perfectly blends acidic, citric apple notes with sweet grape, tinged with gasoline and hops; these plants produce dense, conical buds that range between green and purple. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grapple Pie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Grapple Pie strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
