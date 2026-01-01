Grassroots Problem Child is an indica-dominant hybrid (65% indica / 35% sativa) bred from Tangie × 9LB Hammer, with THC levels typically ranging from the low 20s up to 30%+ depending on the batch. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a bold profile of sweet citrus and orange zest layered with chocolatey diesel, earthy spice, and subtle pine undertones. Driven by terpenes like limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene, it offers a flavorful and potent experience. Expect a fast-hitting euphoric head high that lifts the mood before settling into a deeply relaxing, full-body effect that can become sedating at higher doses. Potent and long-lasting, Grassroots Problem Child is ideal for evening use, stress relief, and unwinding into full relaxation. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!