Very light weight and not tightly trimmed. More fluffy buds than nugs. Not much of a taste or smell to it. That said, as someone that usually smokes high thc content flower, I have a high tolerance. Thought I would give this low-cost strain a try. Smokes easy, not much cough. Had to smoke more than usual, but it did creep up on me and had me pain free and relaxed. Had a great night's sleep. Nice get for $15 OTD.