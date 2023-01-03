Grease Gun reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grease Gun.
Grease Gun strain effects
Reported by 19 real people like you
Grease Gun strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
d........i
January 3, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
This is the kind of strain I smoke to avoid a panic attack last minute. Definitely recommend; I took a couple bong rips of this strain and just sank back into my bed and thought to myself, “why don’t I write a little review on leafly?” And that’s exactly what I did. This is definitely in my top five!
1........8
December 22, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Absolutely loving this strain. It gets me up and ready to do anything! Highly recommend if you’re looking for something to get you relaxed and happy, but also high on energy!
l........r
February 23, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Found in Delaware one of my all time favorites
F........3
February 8, 2023
Aroused
Giggly
Tingly
Easy smoke and gets my gf super turned on!
l........3
March 28, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Relaxed
A very buzzy, yet mellow high, this strain leaves me feeling super functional and alert. Great for a wake and bake before I get to work, this strain allows a clear head while also easing pressure and pain on my joints. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a more active effect.
k........g
May 27, 2023
Aroused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Weed you can smoke with your parents. It’s not too strong so newbies and now and then smokers can still enjoy and that just means you can smoke more when you need it. It’s smelly and has great flavor, great to vaporize especially.
p........t
April 24, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Great strain for feeling happy and relaxed.
j........r
December 22, 2022
Aroused
Relaxed
Very light weight and not tightly trimmed. More fluffy buds than nugs. Not much of a taste or smell to it. That said, as someone that usually smokes high thc content flower, I have a high tolerance. Thought I would give this low-cost strain a try. Smokes easy, not much cough. Had to smoke more than usual, but it did creep up on me and had me pain free and relaxed. Had a great night's sleep. Nice get for $15 OTD.