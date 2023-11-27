Grease Gun
HybridTHC 22%CBD 0%
Grease Gun
GRS
Hybrid
Aroused
Energetic
Talkative
Earthy
Pine
Diesel
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Myrcene
Grease Gun effects are mostly energizing.
Grease Gun potency is higher THC than average.
Grease Gun is an Atlas Seeds hybrid strain made by crossing Gorilla Glue and Mythic OG. Grease Gun has the sticky, green blocky buds of its parents with a savory blend of pine, earth, and sour terps. Effects are fairly balanced, and expect THC in the 20% range.
Grease Gun strain effects
Reported by 19 real people like you
Grease Gun strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Grease Gun strain reviews(19)
a........t
November 27, 2023
Relaxed
Tingly
Genuinely underrated. A little bit of body sedation that gets stronger the longer the high goes on and the more you smoke. Bonus is that there are no munchies. Looks like this will be replacing Gorilla Glue #4 in my stash.
g........3
August 8, 2024
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Relaxed
It’s a good strain, I had hoped it would have been gassier. I think I was hoping to receive more along the lines of a sour diesel. I know I should have checked Leafly before purchasing. It’s a good daytime smoke. Great for anxiety and depression didn’t do much for pain. I would say any sense of a body high disappeared after a half hour. I occasionally like to roll my strong indica joints with a little sativa. That’s what I will likely do with the rest of the half ounce I have left. Not a bad smoke just not great. I did smoke this while painting and spent half my time explaining my art in a snoop dogg voice. Like I said it is good but not in my top ten.
T........e
June 11, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Instantly became one of my favourite strains. So glad my dispensary carries it pretty regularly. Took me back to what it felt like as a giggly teenager hiding out in the basement smoking with friends.