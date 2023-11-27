It’s a good strain, I had hoped it would have been gassier. I think I was hoping to receive more along the lines of a sour diesel. I know I should have checked Leafly before purchasing. It’s a good daytime smoke. Great for anxiety and depression didn’t do much for pain. I would say any sense of a body high disappeared after a half hour. I occasionally like to roll my strong indica joints with a little sativa. That’s what I will likely do with the rest of the half ounce I have left. Not a bad smoke just not great. I did smoke this while painting and spent half my time explaining my art in a snoop dogg voice. Like I said it is good but not in my top ten.