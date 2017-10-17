- Herbal
- Minty
- Peppery
Green Candy is a hybrid marijuana strain that's a cross between Candy Kush and Green Crack. It provides a cerebral sensation and relaxing body effects.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side Effects