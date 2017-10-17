ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you.

Sativa

Green Candy

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Minty
Peppery

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 124 reviews

Green Candy
  • Herbal
  • Minty
  • Peppery

Green Candy is a hybrid marijuana strain that's a cross between Candy Kush and Green Crack. It provides a cerebral sensation and relaxing body effects.

Effects

795 reported effects from 101 people
Happy 64%
Energetic 50%
Uplifted 49%
Euphoric 49%
Relaxed 45%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 3%
Headache 1%

Reviews

124

Avatar for crpowell312
Member since 2012
A very good Sativa effect. I was impressed with the taste and longevity of the effects. Was medicated for hours feeling very uplifted and happy. Took care of my anxiety and I had no problems doing day to day activities. Overall very good strain, I would definitely recommend giving it a try.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Mason84
Member since 2012
This is my new favorite sativa. The buds on the batch I acquired are huge and covered in trichomes. The smell is amaing although there wasn't much of a taste to it. Nice smooth, expansive smoke that will take even the seasoned smokers to new hights. This strain is perfect for day time use and wa...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoric
Avatar for UncleAcid
Member since 2015
If you have anxiety issues I recommend you either find another strain, or mix it with a heavy Indica to balance it out. Beautiful, sweet, sugary and skunky-pungent smells reel from these compact little nugs. But (and keep in mind, I smoke all day everyday) this stuff just rubbed me the wrong way wh...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedTingly
Avatar for Crucian1
Member since 2013
A true sativa with great uplift and buds that are robust and dense. Its a solid 8.5 for me. Blended well with Skywalker! Thanks Swell.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Beautiful and delicious. The dispensary listed it as a "spiritual buzz," and I couldn't agree more. It is very uplifting, inspiring, and creative in nature. The aroma is VERY fruity and EXTREMELY strong. One pinch and your nostrils are filled with the delicious aroma of this quality medicine. ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHungry
