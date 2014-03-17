ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Green Crack Extreme

Green Crack Extreme

This is the more “extreme” sister of the original Green Crack that will leave you with the same creative mental effects but may not leave you quite as focused. Green Crack Extreme’s dense buds will be bright green and covered in sugary crystals that fit with its sweet candy smell. Contrary to its extreme name, this strain is helpful in reducing stress and getting inspired.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

465 reported effects from 50 people
Euphoric 66%
Energetic 64%
Happy 64%
Creative 62%
Uplifted 56%

Reviews

68

Compared to her sister the original green crack, this batch really kicks your ass. The sweet candy-like aroma with bright green crystal filled leaves, and a bud that is dense as a rock. Best when freshly harvested, got a batch of dry GCX, and it was harsh as hell, but still have the same effects. Th...
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
strongest sativa i've had so far, a little goes a long way compared to regular green crack, and has a harder, longer lasting buzz. you'll need something to do, otherwise you may just space out and not come back for a bit.
EuphoricTalkativeTingly
My absolute favorite strain! Uplifting, energetic and focused head high with zero body load. Great for use during the day time when you need to get stuff done.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
It's very dank weed, with a very strong quick and strong high. It makes me very talkative but sometimes also paranoid. Good to smoke near nature.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHungryTalkative
This is the freshest high energy product around. I vapid all day and was still able to feel the effect well into the evening. When I was ready to sleep I could.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Lineage

Strain parent
Green Crack
parent
Strain
Green Crack Extreme

Photos

User uploaded image of Green Crack ExtremeUser uploaded image of Green Crack ExtremeUser uploaded image of Green Crack ExtremeUser uploaded image of Green Crack ExtremeUser uploaded image of Green Crack ExtremeUser uploaded image of Green Crack ExtremeUser uploaded image of Green Crack Extreme
