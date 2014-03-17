ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Green Goblin

Green Goblin

Green Goblin is either the family-friendly name of Green Crack or a specific phenotype of the Green Crack plant. Either way, it is most likely a cross of Northern Lights with Skunk #1, but some versions seem to have some diesel mixed in as well. The pungent aroma of the Goblin is overall musky and skunky with hints of that diesel fuel, and the buds will be a forest green with rusty orange hairs. This strong sativa will leave most happy, dreamy, and sometimes creative and extra-alert. The head buzz is coupled with relaxing body effects that continue on even after the mind clears.

Effects

611 reported effects from 73 people
Happy 60%
Uplifted 57%
Euphoric 47%
Focused 43%
Creative 39%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 24%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 8%
Anxious 6%

Reviews

102

KindGodess420
Member since 2015
🎶...7 STARS..Good morning! Wake'n Bake'n my Chronic Fatigue away with GG..feelin' groovey.. peaced-out Quiet, Uplifted, Calm, Creative, Elevated, Mindful & Focused_ Arthritis/Chronic Pain is lessened now soo I am ready to goooo!..Feeling Free-Clear-Minded, Assured, Enlightened, Intuitive, Loving, C...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
PunkRockBilly
Member since 2013
Once again the folks at Cherry City Compassion nailed their recommendation - after I told them about my arthritis pain, Seve pinned the edible spot on, one of the peanut butter kief bars, and Wylie(sp?) recommended Green Goblin and dude - the pain's gone, completely. I would strongly recommend this...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedTingly
Nirvana
Member since 2011
Buds: Very pungent smell almost like a strong diesel. The buds in general were fairly decent size with lots of trichs and very sticky. They were a bit fluffy but for the most part there are practically no stems. Smoke/Quality: We rolled a joint of about .75 just to get a test of it. The first fe...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
ttr
Member since 2015
I did a few bowls and didn't feel high so I did a few more and then I hit me like a train. After 4 bowls I was high off my ass and could barely walk. I became paranoid and lost all track of time. Time seemed to slow down. Eyes got extremely dry. When walking in the dark outside in the breeze I felt ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedTalkativeTingly
oilbog
Member since 2015
Oh shit it's definitely a hard hitter it's a heavy spacey stone kinda disorienting the buds are fire as Fuck dicks and has a lemon grapefruit woody smell
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Green Goblin

Photos

