ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Green Goddess
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Green Goddess

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.6 89 reviews

Green Goddess

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 89 reviews

Green Goddess

Green Goddess is an indica-dominant hybrid that descends from Skunk #1 and Sweet Leaf Indica. With an aroma that blends notes of rose with ruby red grapefruit, this hybrid offers a divine flavor profile that brings justice to her name. Crystal-coated emerald buds are wrapped with vibrant amber hairs in a display as enticing as Green Goddess’ fragrance. Blissful euphoria rushes through the mind, bringing with it a surge of focus and intrigue while eradicating life’s stressors

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

44 people reported 459 effects
Happy 68%
Relaxed 63%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 56%
Focused 34%
Depression 54%
Stress 50%
Anxiety 43%
Pain 27%
Fatigue 22%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 9%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

89

more reviews
write a review

Find Green Goddess nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Green Goddess nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Green Goddess
User uploaded image of Green Goddess
User uploaded image of Green Goddess
User uploaded image of Green Goddess
User uploaded image of Green Goddess
User uploaded image of Green Goddess
User uploaded image of Green Goddess
more photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Green Goddess

Products with Green Goddess

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Green Goddess nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Pineapple Jack, Double OG, Green Goddess, Kilimanjaro, and White Cheese
New Strains Alert: Pineapple Jack, Double OG, Green Goddess, Kilimanjaro, and White Cheese