Indica

Green Poison

Green Poison

Green Poison is a dangerously flavorful indica cross championed by Sweet Seeds. It pulls you in with a fruity and floral aroma, then delivers a potent dose of euphoria and body-numbing relaxation. Don’t be fooled by the lethal name: the only thing Green Poison kills is pain, insomnia, muscle spasms, and appetite loss. Growers should bear in mind that Green Poison is particularly susceptible to fungi, but those up to the challenge will want to wait 7 weeks for this indica to finish flowering indoors or near the end of September outside.

Effects

852 reported effects from 99 people
Relaxed 78%
Happy 51%
Sleepy 46%
Euphoric 45%
Hungry 41%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 6%
Anxious 4%

Avatar for CanadianCannabisKid
Member since 2016
I recently picked up a healthy portion of Green Poison. I was initially drawn to its sweet citrusy and subtle earthy/piney aroma. Its buds are dense but light, with a generous dusting of sticky trichomes that leaves your finger tips smelling of freshly peeled oranges. You don't want to consume it be...
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
Euphoric, for sure. Puts an automatic smile on your face. Mildly sedating.....not a complete knockout. You can easily focus.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for khalic
Member since 2017
This strain doesn't get the love it deserves. It's an incredible mix that I started growing after my second harvest, and though I have tried many other strains since then, I keep growing this one. I find this plant the most balanced for a small grower. # Smoke The taste is exquisite, it's quite eart...
ArousedCreativeFocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for sdsmith0889
Member since 2011
this smoke is a little chokey on the exhale but smooth on the inhale. a nice heavy hitter that induces a sleepy narcotic like high. i also experienced a feeling of paranoia like someone was watching me at all times kinda interesting
HungrySleepyTingly
Avatar for PsychedelicDug
Member since 2015
I don't get why anyone wouldn't rate this strain less than 5 stars. Beautiful numbing of digits and the most relaxed, without getting sleepy, I've ever been after smoking. When I think deep indica; I think "Green Poison".
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Lineage

Strain
Green Poison
Strain child
Red Poison
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Green PoisonUser uploaded image of Green PoisonUser uploaded image of Green PoisonUser uploaded image of Green PoisonUser uploaded image of Green PoisonUser uploaded image of Green PoisonUser uploaded image of Green Poison
