Red Poison, bred by Sweet Seeds, is an auto-flowering hybrid of Green Poison and a Pakistani landrace strain, believed to be a Hindu Kush phenotype that was selected for its deep purple colors. The influence of cannabis ruderalis in Red Poison’s genetics induces the flowering cycle automatically and helps this strain complete its lifecycle, from seed to harvest, in about 8 weeks. The buds of Red Poison are almost too pretty to consume with their amazing range of dark red and violet hues. The aroma is a sweet mixture of fruit flavors and skunky musk that bring with it balanced hybrid effects that relax the body and blanket your head in a cloud of euphoria.
