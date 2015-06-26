ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Green Python
  4. Reviews

Green Python reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Green Python.

Reviews

3

Avatar for stevenerino
Member since 2016
Love it!!! Best one I tried so far but honestly I got cotton mouth and that is the only down effect of it
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for ShulginsPotion
Member since 2012
This lovely strain is one i will likely never forget for a few reasons. Upon arriving to my shop, i had my eye on this strain! The structure of the flower is top notch, with an amazingly large density abound. Hairs are super bright, compact and gives a very unique aroma that i find hard to describe....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Jakeskates
Member since 2015
very relaxing and giggly high. will definitely put you on the couch later though. one of my favorites at night.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
write a review

Photos

more photos