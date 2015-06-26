We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This lovely strain is one i will likely never forget for a few reasons. Upon arriving to my shop, i had my eye on this strain! The structure of the flower is top notch, with an amazingly large density abound. Hairs are super bright, compact and gives a very unique aroma that i find hard to describe....