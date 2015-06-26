Green Python is an indica-dominant strain bred by House of Funk Genetics that was created by cross-pollinating Burmese (from Bodhi Seeds) with a Green Crack clone. The resulting hybrid is full-bodied and known for its fast flowering cycle. The bite from Green Python is a blend of balanced effects that incite cerebral energy with a calm, relaxed body.
