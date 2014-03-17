ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Green Queen
  • Leafly flower of Green Queen
  • Close up cannabis flower of Green Queen

Hybrid

Green Queen

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Hoppy

Calculated from 18 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 184 reviews

Green Queen nugget
Green Queen
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Hoppy

Green Queen was bred by JB Dank Nugs and is the hybrid cross of Green Crack and Space Queen. Each of these strains has exceptional standalone effects, but when combined, their speedy and heady elements work in concert to create a strain greater than the sum of its parts. Green Queen’s aroma is skunky and subtly sweet, with hints of citrus and pepper on the finish. The effects are cerebral and euphoric without being overstimulating, though expect a notable boost of physical and mental energy. This bud is deep green with bright orange pistils.

 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1169 reported effects from 146 people
Happy 58%
Uplifted 52%
Euphoric 50%
Energetic 45%
Creative 36%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 10%
Anxious 6%
Headache 6%

Reviews

184

Show all

Avatar for spadedmaiden
Member since 2015
New favorite. Energy and creativity with chill. Think of red bull mixed with slowjams.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Squatchmo
Member since 2016
I've been looking forward to trying Green Crack for a while, but they had Green Queen so I got it instead. Oowee, I'm not disappointed! This strain is a strange taste experience... What starts off as an earthy floral turns into hints of blueberry and pine, the fuck? Beautiful crystals all over light...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for TravaGras
Member since 2015
A bit like Green Crack, but more mellow. Wakes you up, increases focus, but isn't as tense.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for JustAnotherDruid
Member since 2012
"Eyeballed it" instead of using my scale, and apparently had a fair amount more than usual last night. I still had a good experience, and still felt quick to relax muscles and do a lot of range-of-motion stretching, but I also felt much more mentally affected (kind of stupor-ish) and kind of agitat...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticTalkative
Avatar for JadeFX
Member since 2013
One of my favorites I've found so far, not top shelf but definitely worth the price! The high is very floaty and relaxing, probably from the space queen, yet very euphoric and happy from the green crack. You can definitely tell its a hybrid, though I would say it's more of a head high than a body ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Green Crack
Green Crack
More CBGLeafly flower for SAGE
SAGE
More arousingLeafly flower for Grapefruit
Grapefruit
More energeticLeafly flower for Lamb's Bread
Lamb's Bread
More popularLeafly flower for Chocolope
Chocolope
More creativeLeafly flower for Super Silver Haze
Super Silver Haze
More happyLeafly flower for Allen Wrench
Allen Wrench
More focusingLeafly flower for Cinderella 99
Cinderella 99
More creative
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Second strain parent
Green Crack
parent
Strain
Green Queen

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Green QueenUser uploaded image of Green QueenUser uploaded image of Green QueenUser uploaded image of Green QueenUser uploaded image of Green QueenUser uploaded image of Green QueenUser uploaded image of Green Queen
more
photos
Luck o’ the Irish: 15 ‘Green’ Strains to Help You Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
Luck o’ the Irish: 15 ‘Green’ Strains to Help You Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day