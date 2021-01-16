ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Grenadine

Grenadine

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
HybridTHC 18%
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
4.7(3)
Hungry

Grenadine is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies and Lemonnade. This strain is an excellent choice for those who appreciate the tart cherry flavor of Grenadine in cocktails. Similar to the cocktail mixer, this strain has a unique flavor profile that tastes like thick, juicy pomegranates mixed with cherries. The head high you get from smoking Grenadine will leave you feeling happy and uplifted. This strain comes in deep, vibrant shades of dark purple and olive with bright orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose Grenadine to help relieve symptoms related to chronic pain and fatigue.

Buy Grenadine near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Grenadine effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 1 effects
Hungry
50% of people report feeling hungry

Similar to Grenadine near undefined

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Grenadine reviews3

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Looking for a good deal?

Shop deals on weed near you
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Strain spotlight