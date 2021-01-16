Grenadine is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by Cookies and Lemonnade. This strain is an excellent choice for those who appreciate the tart cherry flavor of Grenadine in cocktails. Similar to the cocktail mixer, this strain has a unique flavor profile that tastes like thick, juicy pomegranates mixed with cherries. The head high you get from smoking Grenadine will leave you feeling happy and uplifted. This strain comes in deep, vibrant shades of dark purple and olive with bright orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose Grenadine to help relieve symptoms related to chronic pain and fatigue.